Tis the season! New 3’s holiday schedule

WTKR — Whether the family is away or in town, here is a look at the holiday programming that will be on CBS during the holiday season.

From CBS entertainment like NCIS and Big Bang Theory celebrating with shows to celebrate the holidays, here is also a look at special holiday programming that will take you through Thanksgiving, all the way to the new year, including sports games and parades that are family favorites before, between and after family meals.

See CBS’s and News 3’s holiday schedule below!

Take a look below at News 3’s Holiday Schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 15

8:30 p.m.: Young Sheldon — Thanksgiving Themed

“Family Dynamics and a Red Fiero” – Sheldon studies his family for a psychology project, and Thanksgiving dinner turns into a family fight when George Sr. is offered a job in Oklahoma, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Nov. 15, on News 3.

Thursday, Nov. 16

9 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 — Thanksgiving Themed

“Lele p? n? manu like” – Thanksgiving brings Grover’s parents (guest stars Louis Gossett Jr. and Gladys Knight) and brother Percy, Jr. (Clifton Powel) to Oahu for a visit tainted by sibling rivalry, and Five-0 investigates a thief who is crushed to death by an empty safe, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. on News 3. Episode is written by series star Chi McBride.

(“Lele p? n? manu like” is Hawaiian for “Birds of a Feather…”)

Monday, Nov. 19

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood — Thanksgiving Themed

“Welcome to Thanksgiving” – Dave and Gemma host a memorable Thanksgiving in their new home when Dave’s politically incorrect mother, Paula (Marilu Henner), visits from out of town and meets Calvin, Tina and the rest of the Butler family for the first time, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Nov. 19, on News 3.

Thursday, Nov. 22

9:30 p.m.: Murphy Brown — Thanksgiving Themed

“Thanksgiving and Taking” – When the culinarily challenged Murphy invites her colleagues plus Phyllis, Miguel and his parents (Valente Rodriguez and Selenis Leyva) for Thanksgiving dinner with Avery and her, they all brace themselves for the worst, on MURPHY BROWN, Thursday, Nov. 22, on News 3. Additional guest stars include Judy Gold as Officer Lynch and Ethan Slater as Officer Reynolds.

Friday, Nov. 23

8 p.m.: Frosty The Snowman

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

8:30 p.m.: Frost Returns

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

Saturday, Nov. 24

8 p.m.: Robbie The Reindeer — Hooves of Fire

In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

8:30 p.m.: Robbie The Reindeer — Legend of the Lost Tribe

In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’ launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

9 p.m.: The Story of Santa Claus

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

8 p.m.: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Survivor: Two Hour special

Sunday, Dec. 2

Garth: Live From Notre Dame

The two-hour broadcast will capture Garth Brooks while he stages the first live concert ever held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana. This unique concert experience gives viewers a front-row seat to Garth Brooks’ electrifying performance.

Thursday, Dec. 6

S.W.A.T — Christmas Themed

Friday, Dec. 7

MacGyver — Christmas Themed

Saturday, Dec. 8

8 p.m.: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

9 p.m.: Frosty The Snowman

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

9:30 p.m.: Frosty Returns

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

NCIS — Christmas Themed

Friday, Dec. 14

8 p.m.: I Love Lucy Christmas Special

Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series I Love Lucy, the colorized “The Christmas Episode” and newly colorized “Pioneer Women.” “The Christmas Episode” (first presented in black and white on Christmas Eve, 1956), finds the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardos’ son, Little Ricky. In “Pioneer Women” (originally aired March 31, 1952), Lucy and Ethel’s hopes of joining the posh Society Matrons’ League lead to a bet with their husbands over which sex—the men or the women—had it harder living in a bygone era.

9 p.m.: The Dick Van Dyke Show — Now in Living Color!

The two newly colorized back-to-back episodes of this memorable series were selected by series creator Carl Reiner as two of Dick Van Dyke’s best episodes. In “Where Did I Come From” (first presented on Jan. 3, 1961), 6-year-old Richie asks his parents the inevitable “where did I come from?” question, and they recall the days before his birth. In “Never Bathe on Saturday” (initially presented on March 31, 1965) the Petries’ romantic second honeymoon becomes a disaster when Laura’s toe gets caught in a bath spout.

Sunday, Dec. 16

NCIS: Los Angeles — Christmas Themed

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Survivor: Finale

Friday, Dec. 21

8 p.m.: A Home For The Holidays — The 20th Anniversary

This two-hour, star-studded holiday special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care to raise awareness of this important social issue. For two decades, the special has told inspirational stories of adoptive families, enhanced by performances by popular musical artists. This year’s performers will be announced at a later date.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

8 p.m.: The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter and Hamilton co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire will receive honors during this two-hour program. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut 41 years ago.