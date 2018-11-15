× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A soggy day with strong winds

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Wind Advisory Thursday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton, Accomack, Currituck. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

*** Flood Watch in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM Thursday for most of eastern Virginia and NE NC.

*** Flash Flood Watch from until 7 PM Thursday for Dare County.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River Near Stony Creek in Sussex County. The river will continue rising to near 15.4 feet by Saturday early afternoon.

Widespread rain and strong winds… Today is looking like a washout. Expect widespread rain and strong winds as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. Rain will build in early this morning and will be widespread mid-morning through the afternoon. Rain will become more scattered this evening. Most areas will see 1” to 2” of rainfall, with locally higher totals possible. Severe storms are possible, mainly south of the Albemarle Sound. Temperatures will try to warm into the low 60s this afternoons. It will be windy today with NE to east winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph, with stronger winds and gusts along the coast.

Rain will move out tonight and clouds will clear out very early Friday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the upper 50s, just a few degrees below normal. Winds will start to relax tomorrow, west at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph. This weekend looks nice. Highs will cool into the mid 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (100%), Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 15-25G35

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 0 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 15th

1914 Heavy Rain: 2.05″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

