Southwest to add Norfolk to Nashville flight in June

NORFOLK, Va. — If you have been trying to get to the “Music City” on a flight from Norfolk, well now you are in luck.

Southwest Airlines announced this week that in June 2019, the company will start to bring nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airport to Nashville International Airport.

This isn’t the first time you could catch a nonstop flight on Southwest from Norfolk to Nashville. The company had previously offered the flight in 2014.

“These new flights are a result of the demand we’re seeing from Customers as they ask for more options to the places that matter most in their lives,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines’ Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “As Nashville’s economy thrives, we want to do what we can to be the region’s top choice for air travel, providing that service with a smile and the Heart that can only be found at Southwest Airlines.”

Along with the trips from Norfolk to Nashville, Southwest is also increasing the number of flights it does to a variety of cities, including Boston, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, San Diego and St. Louis.

