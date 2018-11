WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – ‘Tis the season for all things pumpkin spice-flavored!

Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut will return to stores just in time for Thanksgiving. They will be available starting Friday, November 16 until Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 22.

The doughnut is described as a “spiced up” version of the chain’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut.