Norfolk man charged in connection with early-morning stabbing

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man has been charged with malicious wounding in connection with a Thursday morning stabbing.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., dispatchers received a report of two stabbing victims in the 6300 block of Avon Road. When officers arrived, they found two adult men suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds inside a residence.

A 54-year-old man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, while the other victim, 55-year-old James Williams Miles, was treated at Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center.

The investigation showed that Miles and the other man got into a verbal altercation, which escalated into Miles stabbing the other man. Officials said the two knew each other.

Miles is currently held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.