MANTEO, N.C. – A man’s body was found in the water by the docks at the Shallowbag Bay Club and Marina in Manteo, North Carolina, Wednesday afternoon.

The Manteo Police Department says the body was found around 12:50 p.m.

Police have identified the man but will not release his identity until his next of kin have been notified.

The body will then be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

There is no further information.

