Man previously arrested in Newport News indicted for murder aboard fishing vessel

A federal grand jury indicted a Mexican national, with ties to Newport News, Virginia, in connection with a murder aboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Massachusetts.

Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 27, was indicted Thursday on one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Meave Vazquez was arrested and charged on September 24. The previous day, the fishing vessel, Captain Billy Haver, was sailing approximately 55 miles off the coast of Massachusetts with seven crew members aboard, including Meave Vazquez.

According to court documents, Meave Vazquez assaulted a crew member on board with a hammer in one hand and a knife in the other. The victim then saw that another crew member was lying on the deck bleeding. Meave Vazquez then struck a third crew member with the hammer.

Statements made in court said that Meave Vazquez then climbed up the mast of the ship as the others onboard tried to capture him.

The captain of the ship placed a call on the distress channel, to which a German cruise ship, the Mein Schiff 6, responded. Two of the wounded were taken aboard the cruise ship, where one victim was pronounced dead by the ship’s doctor.

According to court documents, Meave Vazquez is illegally present in the United States. On March 9, he was arrested in Newport News for abduction by force, intimidation, or deception, and released on bond.

Vasquez will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of any sentence imposed.