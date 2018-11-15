King’s Fork, Lake Taylor set to square off in regional semifinal 757 Showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - What happened the past three months doesn't factor in to what happens the next three weeks.

In the postseason, the goal is to go 1-and-0 each week, and that's the only focus for Lake Taylor and King's Fork, the two teams squaring off in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.

The Titans (10-and-1) rolled through the regular season, but they're not sleeping on King's Fork (6-and-5), who came into the postseason on a losing skid.

"They want to win just as much as we want to win. They're as hungry as we are," said Lake Taylor head coach Hank Sawyer. "We're happy to be out here because that means we're still in the playoffs."

The Bulldogs lost four straight before opening up the postseason with an 18-7 win over Deep Creek. They've erased everything from the regular season from their minds. "You don't have to live where you have been," said King's Fork head coach Scottie Littles.

"What you did during the regular season, you don't have to live the mistakes we made. We can move forward."

