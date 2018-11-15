Is It Worth It? News 3 tests out the Paint N Pour

NORFOLK Va,- Paint an entire room in twenty minutes without the mess?
Painting your home can be a daunting and messy task, the Paint N Pour promises to change that.
The Paint N Pour works by pouring the paint directly into the roller, close the lid and get to work minus the drip and splatter.
For $26 dollars is it worth your hard earned money?
The Results:
After putting in a little work it wasn’t exactly accurate. You can’t paint a wall with one coat, and it may take more than twenty minutes to paint the entire room.
However, the paint roller did eliminate a lot of extra tools, time and there was no mess.
Shockingly, News 3 says the Paint N Pour is worth it!