Is It Worth It? News 3 tests out the Paint N Pour

NORFOLK Va,- Paint an entire room in twenty minutes without the mess?

Painting your home can be a daunting and messy task, the Paint N Pour promises to change that.

The Paint N Pour works by pouring the paint directly into the roller, close the lid and get to work minus the drip and splatter.

For $26 dollars is it worth your hard earned money?

The Results:

After putting in a little work it wasn’t exactly accurate. You can’t paint a wall with one coat, and it may take more than twenty minutes to paint the entire room.

However, the paint roller did eliminate a lot of extra tools, time and there was no mess.

Shockingly, News 3 says the Paint N Pour is worth it!