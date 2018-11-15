Inspection date allows Chesapeake Public Works crews to get prepared for storms before they hit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – This week we are getting rain — but we all know how quickly snow sneaks into the forecast.

Crews in Chesapeake are being proactive about their winter storm preparedness by testing their equipment early.

On Thursday, the city’s Public Works Department checked all their trucks, plows and salt spreaders to be sure equipment is working how it’s supposed to. Not just the tools, but the employees as well, need to be ready to spring into action as soon as the temperature drops.

The city has 38 plow trucks, and tries to maintain 2,500 tons of salt. With so many bridges, overpasses, interstates and a high traffic volume, the city needs to keep the equipment and employees up to snuff so the roads can stay clear and drivers can stay safe.

The employees told News 3 this is good practice for them too. They can work out any kinks in the plan before the storms get here and alleviate some challenges ahead of time.

Workers ask drivers to stay clear of trucks and crews out working. The salt and snow being moved could damage your car if you get too close.