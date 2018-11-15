Hampton Police investigating stabbing that left one man injured

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking information in a Wednesday night stabbing that left one man injured.

At approximately 7:24 p.m., dispatchers received a call referencing a stabbing in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard. When crews arrived, they located the victim, a 32-year-old Hampton man, suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Police say that this does not appear to be a random act of violence, and that the suspect and victim appear to know each other. The victim is uncooperative, according to police.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.