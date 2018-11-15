Hampton Police identify 2 suspects in car wash burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men in connection with multiple business larcenies that occurred between August and November 2018.

On August 10, 2018, August 22, 2018 and November 5,2018, during the overnight hours, two suspects approached the TLC Carwash, forced entry into the coin operated machines and removed an undisclosed amount of money. They then fled the area.

Ashton Kyle Willis, a 33-year-old Hampton man, and Joseph Patrick Barber, a 32-year-old Newport News man, have both been identified in connection to these incidents.

Willis has warrants on file for three counts of grand larceny, three counts of vandalism and three counts of possession of burglary tools. Barber has warrants on file for one count of grand larceny, one count of vandalism and one count of possession of burglary tools.

If you have any information in this case, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.