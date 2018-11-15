× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies with highs in the 50s

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County. The river will continue rising to near 15.4 feet by Saturday early afternoon.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will rise to near 17.8 feet by Monday early afternoon.

The area of low pressure that brought us the nasty weather, will move out and take the rain with it. It will still remain a bit on the breezy side. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s as cooler air moves in. Some patchy fog is possible.

High pressure will build in to end the work week and stay in place for the weekend. Skies will be cloudy to start the day Friday, with clearing skies throughout the day. It will be cooler with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Just keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a shower.

The weekend is looking sunny and chilly. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

The dry and cool weather will carry into the work week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to start the work week. Good news, Thanksgiving is looking dry with highs in the low 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 0 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

