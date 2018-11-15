× First Warning Forecast: Days Of Sunshine Ahead

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

*** Wind Advisory Thursday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton, Accomack, Currituck. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

*** Flood Watch until 7 PM Thursday for most of eastern Virginia and NE NC.

*** Flash Flood Watch from until 7 PM Thursday for Dare County.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County. The river will continue rising to near 15.4 feet by Saturday early afternoon.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will rise to near 17.8 feet by Monday early afternoon.

A nasty day ahead with widespread rain and strong winds as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. Rain will become more scattered by the late afternoon and early evening. Most areas will see 1” to 2” of rainfall, with locally higher totals possible. Severe storms are possible, mainly south of the Albemarle Sound. Temperatures will try to warm into the low 60s this afternoons. It will be windy today with NE to east winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph, with stronger winds and gusts along the coast. By 11 pm all of the rain will finally be out of our area.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the upper 50s, just a few degrees below normal. Winds will start to relax tomorrow but still on the breezy side, west at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

The weekend looks beautiful with highs in the mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday, lots of sunshine and a 0-10% chance of showers.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (100%), Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 15-25G35

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 0 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 15th

1914 Heavy Rain: 2.05″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.