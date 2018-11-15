Norfolk father charged after 9-month-old daughter’s death

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department charged a man in connection with the Tuesday morning death of his 9-month-old daughter.

Around 9:40 a.m., crews from Norfolk Fire and the Norfolk Police Department responded to the 300 block of Nicholson Street for an unresponsive 9-month-old. When first responders arrived, the girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, where she died shortly after arriving.

Her death was initially investigated as undetermined, but the Medical Examiner ruled her death as a homicide. Her cause of death has not been released.

As a result of the investigation, detectives charged the child’s father, 28-year-old Kasiam A. Tinsley, with second-degree murder. He is currently being held in the City of Norfolk Jail without bond.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

