Currituck County crews battle two same-day house fires

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – Firefighters with the Currituck County Fire Department battled two house fires that left the respective homes severely damaged Tuesday.

The first fire happened at a three-story home in the 1200 block of Coral Lane in Corolla around 2:37 a.m. It was initially reported as a large, unknown type of fire in the area of Coral Lane and Atlantic Avenue.

A sheriff’s deputy that arrived on scene reported that the structure was fully engulfed in flames; this was later confirmed within minutes by the first fire units to arrive.

Firefighters and volunteer firefighters initiated an exterior fire attack and brought the fire under control in an hour. The Carova Beach Volunteer Fire Department and the Duck Fire Department provided assistance.

The house was heavily damaged by the fire. No one was at home at the fire.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, a lightning strike is considered a possibility.

The second fire happened at a single-story home in the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive around 3:37 p.m. Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen and extended to the attic.

Crews brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes. People were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Four people, including an infant with special needs, have been displaced. The American Red Cross is helping the victims.

Although no injuries were reported, the house was heavily damaged.

Authorities believe the fire was accidental and was caused by cooking.

Currituck County Fire-EMS, Crawford Township VFD, Moyock VFD, firefighters from the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Northwest Annex and the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the fire.

