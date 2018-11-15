Checking out the new wave in luxury cruises on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a new cruise line from one of the leaders in luxury travel, is setting its sights high as it readies for the debut of its first of three custom-built yachts in February 2020. Learn more at www.ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.
