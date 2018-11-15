HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Worldwide, cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the #1 killer of men and women. We find out what was revealed about the REDUCE-IT study at the American Heart Association conference this week.
Breaking news coming out of the American Heart Association’s 2018 conference on Coast Live
-
Not exercising worse for your health than smoking, diabetes and heart disease, study reveals
-
1 in 20 deaths globally are a result of alcohol use
-
No amount of alcohol is good for your overall health, global study says
-
What too much alcohol can do to your health
-
Four out of five adults at risk of early death in England, study finds
-
-
Stress might lead to memory loss and brain shrinkage, study says
-
‘We are sliding backward’: Rates of three STDs in US reach record high
-
Think twice before starting to take daily aspirin
-
Hokies’ Frank Beamer to receive Bear Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award
-
Fertility rates cut in half since 1950 — but the population is still growing
-
-
Here’s how much fast food Americans are eating
-
Amgen lowers cholesterol drug Repatha cost 60% amid political talk of high drug prices
-
US has highest rate of drug overdoses, study says