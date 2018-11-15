2 Sailors, 2 Marines face charges in 2017 death of Green Beret

NORFOLK, Va. – Two Sailors and two Marines are facing charges in the death of Army Staff Sergeant and Green Beret Logan Melgar, who died June 4, 2017 while serving in Mali.

According to a release by the Navy, the four personnel face charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, hazing and burglary.

The preliminary hearing for the four accused is scheduled for December 10.

The New York Times was the first to report that two members of SEAL Team Six were under investigation for Melgar’s death, saying his death was caused by strangulation at a US government compound near the American embassy in Bamako, the capital.

Melgar was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group, which is the primary unit responsible for Army special operations in northwest Africa, including Mali and Niger. The four American soldiers killed in Niger in June 2017 were part of the same group.