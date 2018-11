NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman is dead after she was struck by a car while trying to cross Warwick Blvd. in the 13000th block.

Officials say that medics on the scene pronounced the woman dead around 2 a.m. Officials added that the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

The Newport News Police Crash Team continues to investigate and at this time the northbound lane of Warwick Blvd in the 13000th block remains closed.