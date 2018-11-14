× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Much cooler today, very soggy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Watch in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM Thursday for most of eastern Virginia and NE NC.

*** Flash Flood Watch from 10 PM Wednesday to 10 PM Thursday for Dare County.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River Near Stony Creek in Sussex County. The river is expected to rise to near flood stage this afternoon.

Chilly today, soggy tomorrow… Temperatures will linger in the mid to upper 40s all day, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers and drizzle in the mix. It will be breezy today with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 25 mph.

Thursday is looking like a washout. Expect widespread rain and strong winds as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. Rain will build in Thursday morning and will be widespread mid-morning through the afternoon. Rain will become more scattered Thursday evening. Most areas will see 1” to 2” of rainfall, with locally higher totals possible. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s on Thursday. It will be windy with NE to east winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. Minor tidal flooding is possible during the Thursday afternoon high tide.

Rain should move out overnight and clouds will clear out Friday morning. Highs will warm to near 60 on Friday with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon hours. This weekend looks nice. Highs will cool into the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%), Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/E 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 14th

1945 Heavy Rain: 2.37″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

A tropical wave and an upper-level low are producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the adjacent waters. Significant development of this system is not expected due to unfavorable upper-level winds and the interaction with islands of the Greater Antilles

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

