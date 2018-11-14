Virginia Beach man accused of conspiring to kill officer sentenced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Justin Cafferty, who in May was accused of conspiring to kill a police officer while on the phone with his jailed girlfriend, was sentenced to one year behind bars for the threat.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, which stemmed from an incident that took place after his girlfriend Stephanie Russell was taken into custody for her third DUI.

Cafferty said that Russell was upset on the phone, and in an attempt to cheer her up, he said, “If the officer who arrested you disappears, then there can be no charges against you.”

He said in court in May that saying that is what led to his arrest. He said he did not mean any harm by the sentence, and never made plans to hurt the officer.