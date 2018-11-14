The dangers of digital dating

On average, women between the ages of 18-30 spend 79 minutes a day on dating apps, according to the dating site Badoo. Men sign on for 85 minutes a day.

One dangerous proposition could have put a 20-year-old college student – called “Dave” to protect his privacy – in prison for years, plus land him a spot on California’s sex offender registry for life.

Dave said he matched with someone on a dating app, and they hit it off. He said she told him she was 18.

“I directly asked her. She said she was 18 and I took it as that. I mean, I never assumed that she was under because I had asked, she had said it, and the website requires it,” he said.

Like most tech-savvy singles, the successful SoCal undergrad spent three weeks exchanging in-app messages and snaps before meeting his new cyberspace companion at a popular hiking spot.

“I picked her up. We talked for a little bit. Things, you know, led to another… then the officer showed up,” he said. “The officer asked me for my age. Obviously, I said 20. But when she had been asked, her whole body language changed. Her whole attitude changed. I thought, Why is she acting like this?”

