‘Skins scoop: Redskins activate rookie receiver Trey Quinn to 53-man roster

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins receiving room is getting a boost. With Jamison Crowder still dealing with an ankle injury, the team announced it activated rookie receiver Trey Quinn from the injured reserve and to the active roster on Wednesday.

Quinn had been shut down since injuring his ankle in week one against the Arizona Cardinals. He could receive immediate work if Crowder misses his sixth straight game, as he was the primary backup in the slot before getting hurt.

Quinn, the last pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (7th Round, 256th overall), did not register a stat in his action against the Cardinals.

