Shots fired during armed robbery of Newport News Family Dollar

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is looking for the suspects who fired shots during an armed robbery of the Family Dollar in the 1100 block of Briarfield Road Wednesday night.

The call came in at 9:28 p.m.

Witnesses told responding officers that a group of 5-7 males entered the store wearing masks. One of them fired shots.

The suspects then demanded money from the clerks before fleeing the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who has information on this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

