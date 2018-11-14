Photos: Share Foreman Field memories as ODU Football gets ready for massive stadium upgrade

NORFOLK, Va. – Saturday, November 17 is Old Dominion University’s final home football game at historic Foreman Field as we know it.

Following Saturday’s game vs VMI, reconstruction and renovation on the massive stadium upgrade will begin.

ODU will be bringing former players back and planning other special events during Saturday’s game.

Fun fact, did you know Foreman Field hosted games like the Oyster Bowl for decades, long before ODU brought back its football program?

