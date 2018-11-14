Pabst Blue Ribbon could go extinct, parent company suing MillerCoors

The beer Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) could be a thing of the past and off store shelves by 2020 if MillerCoors gets its way, according to a report from CBS News

While the rights to the beer are owned by Pabst Brewing Company, MillerCoors has been producing, shipping and packaging the beer since 1999. But things are changing, and MillerCoors may stop helping Pabst Brewing Company when the two companies deal ends in 2020.

Because of this, Pabst Brewing Company is suing MillerCoors because they say the company is trying to put the beer out of business. Pabst has claimed that in order for the beer to continue being sold, it would need a partnership with the company because of its size and ability to distribute the beer.

Pabst allegedly needs between $4 million and $4.5 million barrels brewed annually. It is also reportedly suing MillerCoors for $400 million in damages and to have MillerCoors honor its contract.

According to court documents, Pabst has said that MillerCoors is trying to capture the low-cost or cheap beer market that Pabst Blue Ribbon has been a staple in for decades.

While this will not be settled soon, and you can still but PBR for a while, a beer that has a rich past in America may soon be gone.

Pabst Blue Ribbon has been made since 1844 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. It is sold nationwide.

