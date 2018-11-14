ODU Football’s Oshane Ximines receives Reese’s Senior Bowl invite

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion University football defensive end Oshane Ximines received an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He is the first ODU player to receive an invitation to play in the game.

Ximines is fourth in the FBS with 10 sacks and 10th with 16.5 tackles for loss. He is fourth among all FBS defensive linemen with 56 tackles.

He holds ODU career and single-season record in sacks, with 31 career sacks and his 10 sacks this season is a single-season record. He holds the ODU career with for career tackles for loss with 49, and also has nine forced fumbles, a school career record.

“We are incredibly proud of Oshane Ximines being selected to the prestigious Senior Bowl. He is the first ever ODU player to represent our school in this game,” ODU Head Coach Bobby Wilder said. “This game features the top college football players in America. Oshane has proven he is one of the top players and is very deserving of this honor.”