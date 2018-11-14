Norfolk self-defense instructors see increase in calls after mass shootings

NORFOLK, Va. – In just a few weeks, there have been a series of mass shootings across the United States.

With these high profile cases of gun violence happening in ordinary places like a synagogue, yoga studio and even a bar, some people are wondering if they can do more to protect themselves.

“Recognition of a potentially violent situation is where people are looking for some kind of training,” says Ronald Manes, Master Instructor at Kobukan Martial Arts Academy.

Manes teaches martial arts in the City of Norfolk and says within the last month he has noticed an increase in calls from people interested in his classes, which is unusual for this time of year.

Self-defense instructors say they want people to know fighting back – especially where weapons are involved – isn’t the safest option.

The Department of Homeland Security says during a shooting, your first instinct should be to run away. If you can’t escape, try to hide from the shooter and if you can’t run or hide, fight back as an absolute last resort.