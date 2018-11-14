Norfolk celebrating 13 adoptions this year on 13th annual Adoption Day

NORFOLK, Va. – This year marks Norfolk’s 13th annual Adoption Day — and so far this year, the city’s Department of Human Services has finalized 13 adoptions that placed children in foster care into permanent homes.

The 13 children join a statewide count of 747 children who found families through adoption this year.

On November 19, Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judges, adoption professionals, child advocates and attorneys will recognize the adoptions of children during Adoption Day. They will also encourage the public to consider adopting children in foster care who are legally free to be placed in permanent and loving homes.

The celebration will take place at 2 p.m. in Norfolk Circuit Courtroom 6A. A reception will follow in the Rotunda.

To learn more about Norfolk’s foster care and adoption program, click here.