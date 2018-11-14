Kitty Hawk Police warn of ‘get your grandson out of jail’ phone scheme

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Police in Kitty Hawk are warning the public of a new phone scheme in which a caller pretends to be a family member who needs to be bailed out of jail.

Authorities say the caller is posing as the victim’s grandson, telling them he has been arrested for driving while impaired and that he needs money to get out of jail.

The department says this is a variation on other schemes that have been going on for more than a decade. It is mainly targeted at senior citizens.

If you have a senior citizen in your family who may not be technologically savvy, you are asked to make them aware of the scheme.

