You can now use a Keurig for your next happy hour.

The company announced it is launching a product dubbed the ‘Drinkworks Home Bar,’ which is expected to roll out broadly in 2019.

Like the coffee version– this machine features a water tank and pods that contain ingredients for an instant cocktail.

There are 24 kinds of Keurig alcohol pods including beer and a range of mixed drinks.

The home bar has a price tag $299 with each cocktail pod costing $4.