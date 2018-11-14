Is It Worth It? News 3 tests the Bacon Boss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Cooking bacon perfectly without the mess seems impossible.

There's a product that says for just $20 you can microwave bacon to the perfect crispy taste every time.

It's as simple as loading up the bacon - six pieces at a time - into the Bacon Boss microwave and dishwasher safe container.

After cranking the lid down to flatten the bacon, cook for a minute per piece of bacon, and that's all it takes. But is it worth it?

The Results:

No. The bacon cooked unevenly, and while there was no mess, most of the bacon was crispy on the edges but still raw in the center. We say not worth it.