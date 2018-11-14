HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Don’t deck the halls this holiday, when you can “tech the halls” with great gifts. Consumer technology journalist, Jennifer Jolly gives us some ideas for the tech fan on your list. For more information visit thunknews.com/tech.
How to “Tech the Halls” with gift ideas on Coast Live
-
An early look at a holiday hotlist of tech gifts on Coast Live
-
Getting a jump on the holidays with Jennifer Jolly on Coast Live
-
Starting an early gift list with some great tech ideas on Coast Live
-
Gift ideas sure to be in demand on Coast Live
-
Hot tech shopping trends from CTA on Coast Live
-
-
‘Secret Sister’ holiday gift exchange scam is back, police warn
-
Consumer Reports: New way to fight robocalls
-
New auto tech for back to school safety on Coast Live
-
Watch: Tim Kaine and Corey Stewart participate in Town Hall at Hampton University
-
Virginia Tech to celebrate legacy of Frank Beamer during Notre Dame weekend
-
-
‘Historic’ trip to play ODU will be Hokie homecoming for several local players
-
Dubai Police start training on flying motorbikes
-
Holiday planning for gifts and great new flooring on Coast Live