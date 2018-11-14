Housework listed as exercise in new federal physical activity guidelines

In the hopes of fighting the obesity epidemic, the federal government has updated its guidelines to allow housework to be counted as exercise.

With the obesity epidemic affecting nearly 40 percent of American adults, which adds nearly $117 billion to health care costs, the government has been rethinking how to get people more active so they can reach the recommended weekly total of 150 minutes of physical activity.

Along with the reshaping of what the government counts as exercise, the guidelines allow parents and caregivers the opportunity to encourage active lifestyles through play and movement.

The report also mentioned that physical activity can reduce the risk of eight types of cancer, which is two more than the previous guidelines listed.

While there are many things, including genetics that lead to overall health, taking a look at what the federal government advises may give you more ideas about how to stay healthy and physically active.

Click here for the full more on this federal government report