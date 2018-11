HAMPTON, Va. – No injuries were reported after a house fire in the 400 block of Rogers Avenue.

According to Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum, the call came in at 12:10 p.m. for the fire. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The home’s five adult occupants were home at the time of the fire. They evacuated safely, but will be displaced, and the Red Cross will be assisting them.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.