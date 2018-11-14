Getting ahead of the hot toy Hatchimals on Coast Live

Posted 12:18 pm, November 14, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Each year, holiday shoppers experience a frenzy to find Hatchimals toys on shelves. As we prepare for this holiday season, joining us with tips on where to find the newest Hatchimals toys is lifestlye expert and mom Ereka Vetrini. To learn more visit Hatchimals.com.