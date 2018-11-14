Four people displaced by Isle of Wight fire

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Four residents of a house in Isle of Wight are displaced after a fire in the 100 block of Gullane.

According to fire officials, the fire was brought under control around 2 a.m. after dispatch received a call around 12:45 a.m. about the fire.

Officials say crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the right side of the house.

No one was hurt during the fire, and officials added that the residents displaced were a mix of both adults and children.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and fire crews cleared the scene around 5:30 a.m.