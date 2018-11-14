Florida fugitive’s arrest results in viral mug shot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida sheriff’s office Facebook post is getting a lot of attention thanks to the eye-grabbing mug shot of a recently-arrested fugitive.

Charles Dion McDowell, 31, faces a multitude of drug-related charges, but thousands of commenters were only interested in one thing – the size of his neck.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves, all this neckativity isn’t right at all,” Ramon Ross posted.

In roughly 24 hours the flood of neck puns resulted in more than 170,000 comments and 170,000 shares.

“His neck is still at LARGE!!!” joked Barry Jacobs.

“That boy got a chest tattoo on his neck … ” wrote Carlos Levario.

Officers arrested McDowell on charges of fleeing/eluding police with lights & sirens active, possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver schedule ii, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

He’s currently being held at the Escambia County Jail on a bond of $57,000.