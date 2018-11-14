Driver, passenger critically injured after being thrown from vehicle in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A driver and his passenger are fighting for their lives after a crash in the 3200 block of S. Battlefield Boulevard Wednesday night.

The call for a single-vehicle crash came in at 10:21 p.m.

Authorities say the driver, a man, was traveling southbound on S. Battlefield Boulevard when he ran off the road and into a ditch. He and his male passenger were both thrown from the vehicle.

A Nightingale took the driver to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Medics took the passenger, who was also critically injured, to a local hospital for treatment.

The Chesapeake Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information.

