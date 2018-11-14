Dark stories and gruesome murders, an investigation into the legend of Crawford Road

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Ghost stories, haunted tales, dark legends and gruesome murders; all linked to an eerie stretch of road in York County.

Its name? Crawford Road.

To one side of Crawford Road, the land is Newport News watershed property, to the other its undeveloped wooded area in York County.

The 3.5 mile stretch of pavement runs between Newport News and York County. About two miles of the road is dark and desolate and is home to an old concrete bridge. Some locals call it ‘crybaby’ bridge.

The legend surrounding the bridge and the road is simply ‘folklore’ according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff`s Office. But make no mistake, the road has been the scene of some very gruesome real crimes.

Since 1990 six bodies have been found along Crawford Road. Five of which were brutally murdered in the area-their bodies left to decompose in the woods.

One was reportedly a suicide where a young man hung himself in the woods and was discovered years later.

Most of the crimes that took place along Crawford Road have been solved, but many locals think spirits still haunt the road, specifically the bridge.

Virginia Paranormal Investigator Jeff Santos told News 3, “where there is crime it’s believed that could open up a doorway for something dark to walk through.”

To this day locals tell the story of a young African American mother who was running from the Klu Klux Klan in the 1800s, they were going to get to her so she threw her baby into the river near where this bridge would have been, hence the name ‘crybaby’ bridge.

Other legend goes something like this; a bride ran away from the alter on her wedding day and hung herself at the bridge.

Some drivers report seeing her body hanging from the bridge at night.

