Company gives all employees handguns for Christmas

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WGBA/WACY) — BenShot, a Wisconsin glassmaking company, gave all its employees handguns for Christmas.

“I want to make sure all of employees are safe and happy – a handgun was the perfect gift,” co-owner Ben Wolfgram said in a news release.

The business says employees received a handgun of their choice.

BenShot is a father and son team which designs and makes glassware with bullets embedded into the side.

BenShot started making glasses in 2015 and now employs 16 full-time workers, including veterans, in its glass workshop in Hortonville, Wisconsin.