Chesapeake middle school football team asked to forfeit 3 games after age violation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Oscar Smith Middle School’s football team was asked to forfeit three games, costing it a place in the semi-finals, after an age violation was discovered.

According to Chesapeake Public Schools, the Chesapeake Middle School League (CMSL) received a report of a possible violation of its player eligibility rules and moved to investigate the OSMS football team. CMSL then determined that there had been a violation.

The rules state that a student may not have reached the age of 15 on or before August 1 of the current school year.

CMSL asked the school to forfeit the three games in question, making it no longer eligible for participation in the semi-finals. Their football season is now over.

According to a release by Chesapeake Public Schools, the violation was caused by a reporting oversight and OSMS administration has taken full responsibility for the error.