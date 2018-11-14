2 white sharks, tagged in Nova Scotia, reach Eastern Shore, NC coast

OCEARCH said in two Facebook posts that two sharks originally tagged in Nova Scotia ‘pinged’ off the coasts of the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks Wednesday.

“Cabot,” a 9-foot 8-inch sub-adult white shark, was located off the coast between Rodanthe and Avon early Wednesday morning. His name comes from explorer John Cabot.

“Hal,” a 12-foot 6-inch white shark, was located off the coast between Wallops Island and Accomac Wednesday night. He was named for the people of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

According to OCEARCH, Cabot has traveled 1,208 miles since being tagged on October 14. Hal has traveled slightly fewer miles — he clocks in at 759 miles traveled since being tagged October 15.

They aren’t the only white sharks in the area — “Hudson,” a 5-foot 1-inch white shark, pinged close to Norfolk November 8.