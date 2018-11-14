2 suspects arrested in connection with stabbing at Virginia Beach adult entertainment club

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two women were arrested after an October stabbing at the Mermaids Gentleman’s Club.

On October 28 at approximately 1:40 a.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a stabbing at 1724 Potters Road. When officers arrived, they located a 22-year-old woman with life-threatening stab wounds.

The two suspects, identified as 27-year-old Norfolk woman Joy Ann Depenbrock and 25-year-old Virginia Beach woman Evelyn Nicole Thomas, were not on the scene when police arrived.

Depenbrock has been charged with felonious assault and Thomas has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Depenbrock is still in custody, and Thomas is out on bail. Their preliminary hearings are set for January 4, 2019.