Woman wanted for Iowa murder arrested in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman who is wanted for the arrest for an Iowa man was arrested in Norfolk Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 22-year-old Danaesha L. Martin was arrested without incident in the 700 block of A Avenue in Norfolk around 12:50 p.m. She was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Shavondes S. Martin.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department in Iowa obtained an arrest warrant for Danaesha on November 8. Her last known whereabouts were said to be in Norfolk.

Shavondes Martin was found dead in an alley near South Street in Waterloo, Iowa, on May 31. An autopsy confirmed his death was due to gunshot wounds.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

