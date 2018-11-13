Virginia Tech announces Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia, key in Amazon HQ2 decision

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Virginia Tech announced a new Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia on Tuesday.

The university said the campus will bring together hundreds of graduate students, new faculty and industry partners. They will also be increasing undergraduate enrollment by 2,000 students in computer science, computer engineering, software engineering and related disciplines at the Blacksburg campus, the university announced.

Amazon officially announced Northern Virginia as a winner for one of its HQ2 locations, along with New York City Tuesday as well.

Virginia Tech said their new campus was a key component in attracting Amazon to Virginia.

In the release the university quoted university President Tim Sands, “Launching the Innovation Campus is a watershed moment for Virginia Tech and a great day for the commonwealth we are committed to serve. As the land-grant research institution, we stepped up to claim our role of driving economic development by leveraging our strengths in technology and engineering and building on our strong partnerships in Washington, D.C. The Innovation Campus will bring together the highest-caliber students, world-class faculty, smart ideas, and forward-thinking companies. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Virginia Tech to grow. All areas of our university will benefit.”

Virginia Tech said the campus will be on U.S. Route 1 at National Landing in Alexandria near Potomac Yard, about two miles away from Amazon’s new location in Arlington.

Virginia Tech is working with Stonebridge Associates Inc. and the City of Alexandria to expedite construction, the release said.

Click here for more information on the announcement.