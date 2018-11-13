Virginia Beach man allegedly arrested in Delaware with 1.5K bags of heroin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is facing multiple charges after police in Georgetown, Delaware, allegedly stopped himwith both marijuana and heroin in the vehicle he was driving.

According to officials, The Georgetown Police Department stopped 26-year-old Tyrice Thomas in the area of South Dupont Boulevard in the city around 10:30 a.m. on November 11.

The reason for the stop was an alleged traffic violation, but officials say officers smelled a marijuana odor coming from Thomas’ car when they were speaking with him at the traffic stop. This led officials to allegedly finding a large amount of heroin in the vehicles back seat and marijuana in the glove box.

In all, police reportedly seized 1,500 bags of heroin and six grams of marijuana from Thomas’ vehicle.

Thomas was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and released on $40,200 unsecured bail.