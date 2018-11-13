VHSL football second round playoff pairings for local teams

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs continue this week. After 32 teams from our viewing area punched a ticket to the postseason, just 16 remain after the first round. Below are the regional semifinal pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6 – Region A

(6) Landstown (7-4) vs. (1) Ocean Lakes (11-0)

(4) Cox (9-2) vs. (2) Oscar Smith (10-1)

Class 5 – Region A

(4) Nansemond River (8-3) vs. (1) Indian River (11-0)

(3) Maury (10-1) vs. (2) Salem (9-2)

Class 4 – Region A

(4) Warhill (8-3) vs. (1) Lafayette (10-0)

(6) King’s Fork (6-5) vs. (2) Lake Taylor (10-1)

Class 3 – Region A

(4) York (8-3) vs. (1) Phoebus (10-1)

(3) Norcom (7-4) vs. (2) Hopewell (9-1)

Class 2 – Region A

(3) Poquoson (8-3) vs. (2) Amelia County (10-1)