VHSL football second round playoff pairings for local teams

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs continue this week. After 32 teams from our viewing area punched a ticket to the postseason, just 16 remain after the first round. Below are the regional semifinal pairings featuring our local teams:
Class 6 – Region A
(6) Landstown (7-4) vs. (1) Ocean Lakes (11-0)
(4) Cox (9-2) vs. (2) Oscar Smith (10-1)
Class 5 – Region A
(4) Nansemond River (8-3) vs. (1) Indian River (11-0)
(3) Maury (10-1) vs. (2) Salem (9-2)
Class 4 – Region A
(4) Warhill (8-3) vs. (1) Lafayette (10-0)
(6) King’s Fork (6-5) vs. (2) Lake Taylor (10-1)
Class 3 – Region A
(4) York (8-3) vs. (1) Phoebus (10-1)
(3) Norcom (7-4) vs. (2) Hopewell (9-1)
Class 2 – Region A
(3) Poquoson (8-3) vs. (2) Amelia County (10-1)