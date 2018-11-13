VDOT sets aside over $205 million in preparation for snow

RICHMOND, Va. – While you enjoyed or dreaded the large amount of snow that we saw in 2018 across Coastal Virginia, VDOT is moving along, thinking now about what the upcoming winter could bring.

VDOT (The Virginia Department of Transportation) says that it is setting aside more than $205 million for the winter weather that the commonwealth could see.

“We prepare for winter throughout the year,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “With more than 128,000 lane miles of roadways to maintain statewide, our crews and staffs work tirelessly to train, place orders for materials, learn snow routes, ready our equipment and make the most of new technology. Our goal is to keep everyone safe.”

According to a release from VDOT, the $205 million plus will be spent on more than 2,500 VDOT crewmembers in addition to contractors available for snow removal statewide, more than 11,700 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders, and more than 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.1 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine.

VDOT says that it is important to keep a check on weather forecasts during the winter. The agency has given some links below that will help you prepare for the winter months.

See VDOT resources below:

VDOT’s online snow plow tracking map

VDOT’s winter travel information

VDOT’s video on how to properly shovel your snowy driveway

VDOT’s video on how to prepare for snow